MANILA — “Flower of Evil,” the ABS-CBN and Viu adaptation of the hit South Korean thriller, teased Wednesday the arrival of a new character, described as “the real Jacob.”

On its social media channels, producer Dreamscape Entertainment released a teaser poster of a man, drawing speculation as to his identity.

The image shows the actor, whose face is partly obscured in shadow, and is captioned, “Makikilala niyo na ang tunay na Jacob Del Rosario!”

In the ongoing series, Piolo Pascual plays Jacob, who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife, Iris (Lovi Poe).

Jacob’s long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when Iris, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

The introduction of “the real Jacob” will be shown in the July 8 episode of “Flower of Evil” on Viu, according to the teaser.

“Flower of Evil” releases new episodes Thursdays and Fridays on Viu across 16 territories in Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa; followed by its TV broadcast on A2Z and Kapamilya Channel on Saturdays and Sundays.