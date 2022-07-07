Julia Barretto shared an appreciation post for her boyfriend Gerald Anderson for putting up with her shopping.

This, after Barretto shared two photos of Anderson on her Instagram Stories carrying some luxury items which Barretto bought while they are on vacation in Thailand.

“A photo of patience,” Barretto captioned her posts.

Anderson, for his part, also took a photo of Barretto while teasing that his girlfriend’s cardio exercise is shopping.

Anderson has previously referred to Barretto as "the one," saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a "quota" first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

Barretto, for her part, confessed that she would say yes if Anderson would propose to her.

When asked if she is frightened by marriage, Barretto said: “I am not scared. Marriage [is] exciting. I am curious.”

According to the actress, she is grateful for Anderson for constantly leading her to the right direction.

“I always tell him how lucky I feel that I am with somebody who can guide me in life in general. Someone who can ground me, who can put sense in my head. I can talk to him about anything. He puts everything into perspective for me,” she said.