Jane de Leon and Iza Calzado appear in the trailer of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The original Darna passes on her magical stone and otherworldly powers to her daughter, Narda, in the first full trailer of ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character, released on Thursday.

In the 3-minute preview of the “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” Leonor (Iza Calzado) is seen training Narda (Jane de Leon) to prepare her as the “destined” inheritor of the mythical white meteorite, which bestows the power of Darna when swallowed.

At first doubtful of her abilities, Narda is reluctant to accept the responsibility of being the stone’s protector. She, however, rises to the task when hostile creatures from another planet arrive, and when her mother appears to be incapacitated.

Narda’s allies are also shown in the trailer: her brother Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla), who becomes Darna’s reliable sidekick; and a police officer named Brian (Joshua Garcia), her former high school classmate.

Darna’s snake-haired nemesis Valentina (Janella Salvador) is briefly glimpsed in her human form, Regina. Her minion serpents also make an appearance, in a hint of a bigger threat other than the invading aliens.

“Nahanap na nila ako,” Leonor tells Narda, indicating that the superpowered beings have been tracing her across planets.

While Leonor is seen in full battle gear as Darna in the trailer, Narda is yet to be unveiled in her warrior form. The trailer ends with Narda finally swallowing the stone and calling out “Darna,” with a fiery light signaling her transformation.

Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with director Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is set to premiere in August on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and iWantTFC.