Darna’s silhouette and a collapsed building forming the shape of the superhero’s iconic winged emblem are seen in the teaser poster of ABS-CBN’s TV adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Surrounded by debris where a snake is seen slithering, Darna takes flight in the first official poster of ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the iconic Mars Ravelo character.

Released on Wednesday, the teaser poster of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” designed by Justin Beasna, shows the silhouette of the superhero flying upwards with her fist towards the sky.

She is partly obscured by what remains of a collapsed building that forms the shape of Darna’s distinct winged emblem, which is also the logo of the series.

In the foreground is an approaching serpent, a reference to Darna’s nemesis, the snake-haired Valentina.

Distinctly Filipino details include a jeepney in the aftermath of a calamity, while utility poles and a mid-rise building indicate an urban setting.

The poster’s release came a day before the premiere of “Darna’s” first full trailer.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with director Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” will be a modern retelling of the origin of Narda’s otherworldly powers as Darna, with Jane de Leon playing the title character.

Joining de Leon in the cast are Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Darna’s sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.