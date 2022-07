Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is set to release a new song with another set of artists next week.

In an announcement Wednesday, Harris said he will be joined by Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell in the song "Stay With Me," which will be released on July 15.

Last May, Harris joined British pop star Dua Lipa and American rapper Young Thug for his single "Potion."

Dua Lipa and Harris first collaborated on the hit "One Kiss" in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: