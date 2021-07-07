WATCH: Piolo, Alessandra as best friends in 'My Amanda' trailer

MANILA – Netflix has finally dropped the official poster and trailer for the upcoming movie “My Amanda.”

Starring Piolo Pascual and Alessandra De Rossi, the film follows the story of two unusually close friends, TJ and Amanda, who share every aspect of their lives together, with their bond the only thing remaining constant through time.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse of their relationship as best friends, and how it plays out with the ones that they have with other people.

It ends showing two hands intertwined pointing to the stars.

“My Amanda” marks the directorial debut of De Rossi, while Pascual co-produced.

De Rossi described the film as a “gift” for Pascual, whom she credited for “turning my life around” when he produced her indie blockbuster “Kita Kita.”

Through this movie, Pascual previously said he is looking forward to sharing with viewers “the feeling of being on the same journey with someone, [and] finding out what profound companionship can offer to the other.”

“My Amanda” was originally planned for release in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that schedule.

It is now set for a global premiere on July 15 via Netflix.