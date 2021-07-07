WATCH: BTS releases 'Permission to Dance' video teaser

BTS surprised fans with a sneak peek of their forthcoming single "Permission to Dance."

On Tuesday, the septet released a 30-second clip that featured the Bangtan boys in the middle of the wild west, decked in denim, boots, and cowboy hats.

The teaser opened with Suga reading a newspaper with headlines that read "Our Life Goes On," "2022 the beginning of a new era," "Harbingers of Hope: Purple balloons signal the end of COVID-19," and other comforting reminders that the global crisis will soon be over. With a hopeful smile, the rapper then joined the other members as they swayed to a refreshing tune.

Towards the end, V is heard sweetly singing "cause we don't need permission to dance."

The video concluded with two kids running across the frame with a purple balloon while the camera slowly zoomed out from the group.

In the stream the Bangtan boys broadcasted on V-live last June 29, BTS leader RM, who co-wrote "Butter," shared he preferred "Permission to Dance" over their latest record-breaking hit.

"If I dare say, I like the new song is better," he admitted.

The other members likewise echoed a similar sentiment.

"To be honest, when we practiced, I had a better feeling about this song," Jungkook said.

"At this rate, it might take the baton (from 'Butter')," Suga jokingly added.

V, meanwhile, assured ARMY, the group's fanbase, that they can "look forward" to the release of their new single.

In the tracklist Big Hit Music previously posted, it was revealed that some of the biggest names in the music industry such as "Bad Habits" singer Ed Sheeran, acclaimed songwriter and producer Steve Mac, Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid, as well as "Butter" collaborators Stephen Kirk and Jenna Andrews, participated in the making of BTS' upcoming song.

"Permission to Dance," which is included in the "Butter" CD single set, is scheduled to drop on July 9 at 1 p.m. KST (12 noon Philippine time).