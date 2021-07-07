Toni Gonzaga asked: 'Were you ever insecure of Alex's success?'

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga stressed there was never a point in her life that she got insecure of the success her sister Alex is now enjoying.

If anything, Toni told Wil Dasovich in his vlog that she is very happy for Alex because her success is also hers.

“I love it that she used me as the stepping stone. I would only do that for my sister. You can use me as your stepping stone, go, jumpstart your career. I am okay with that. I will only do that for my sister. I get insecure with other artistas, with my colleagues, but never with my sister,” she said.

Toni said this has a lot to do with what their parents told them growing up about protecting their relationship as siblings no matter what.

“We grew up thinking that what you have is mine and what I have is yours. We always share kasi before. 'Yung talent fee ko before, alam niya 'yun. Kung P3,000 'yun, P1,500 sa kanya, P1,500 sa akin kahit wala siyang ginawa. Ah, may ginawa pala siya, she waited outside. We always share,” she said.

“People would think, ‘Plastik mo naman, you’re not insecure.’ Dalawa lang kami eh. Never sinabi ng parents namin sa amin especially my dad na ‘Kaaway mo ang sister mo or kalaban mo ang sister mo.’ My parents would always tell us na, ‘If there’s one person na hindi mo dapat magiging kaaway sa mundo, that is your sister. Okay lang na kaaway mo silang lahat, huwag lang kapatid mo.’”

Quoting former US President Barack Obama Toni said there is true power when one uplifts the others.

Now that she’s also successful, Toni said she always teases Alex to be in charge of their trips whenever they would go on vacations.

“You know what I tell her, ‘You pay for this trip naman.’ Ganyan naman kami. ‘Uy Catherine, you pay for this trip naman. For 20 years, I’ve been paying for our trips. Ikaw naman ngayon.’ So ngayon, siya na ang sagot sa lahat. ‘Alam mo na, may Seve na ako. I cannot pay for this anymore. Ikaw na iyan.’”