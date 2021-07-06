Rico Blanco opens up about Maris Racal as music collaborator

Maris Racal and Rico Blanco first collaborated in 2019 for the actress’ single "Abot Langit." YouTube: Rico Blanco

MANILA — Rico Blanco and Maris Racal have managed to keep their romantic and working relationships private, the former Rivermaya frontman said, in a rare statement about the singer-actress.

Blanco, 48, mentioned Racal, 23, in a MYX interview that streamed live on Tuesday, in light of his nomination in the upcoming MYX Awards.

The “Your Universe” hitmaker was talking about collaborating with other artists, when he brought up Racal as both his girlfriend and music collaborator. (See the 42:00 mark of the video below.)

“Sa social, non-music world, the bigger thing for them is the relationship. That always fascinates people, when two people they know are in a relationship,” he said.

“But Maris has been writing songs even before she met me, and she has great songs. I’m careful about that,” Blanco added.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May.

The two became first-time collaborators two years prior, when Blanco helped produce Racal’s single “Abot Langit,” released in May 2019.

Referring to his involvement in the song, Blanco recalled: “I did help out. Naka-porma na ‘yung kanta. Tumulong ako sa second verse and the arrangement. We worked together to sharpen. It was a collaboration, but nauna siya, ginawa niyana ‘yun. Pag ganoon, I want people to know, siya ‘yan. Idea niya ‘yan.”

Racal is currently one of the roster of artists of Blanco’s record label Balcony Entertainment, alongside Ebe Dancel, Zild, and Top Suzara, among others.

Asked about the extent he was involved in Racal’s recently released dance tune, “Ate Sandali,” Blanco explained first how he handles the projects of the talents under his company.

“I give my artists this opportunity where I’m listening to their ideas, and I try to make them happen to the best of my abilities. If I think that’s not optimal, [I would say], ‘Maybe this would be a better way to spend our energy and our resources.’ I’ll suggest, and I’ll discuss why I think mas okay ito. I’m hands-on sa lahat ng projects sa Balcony Entertainment,” he said.

In Racal’s case, Blanco emphasized that they have struck a balance between their personal and professional relationships.

“Kay Maris, we’re in a relationship, but when it’s music, when it’s art, we talk sa level na ganoon. We’re always excited. It’s a great thing to have, when you work with the people you love. That’s a blessing.”