Michelle Yeoh joins cast of upcoming Netflix series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

Michelle Yeoh. Handout

MANILA – Netflix on Wednesday announced that Hollywood actress Michelle Yeoh will be joining the cast of “The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

The upcoming live-action series will have six parts and is a prequel to the streaming platform’s “The Witcher.”

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” tells the story of “the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

In the show, Yeoh will play Scían who is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves.

Based on Netflix’s character description of Scian, no one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart.

When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

Aside from Yeoh, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” also features Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall.

Declan de Barra is the series’ executive producer and showrunner, with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as executive producer.