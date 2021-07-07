LOOK: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano send ‘kilig’ to netizens in first-ever magazine cover

Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account courtesy of Metro.Style

Breakout loveteam Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano of trending series “He’s Into Her” sent netizens abuzz as they graced the cover page of Metro.Style, their first magazine cover together as on-screen partners.

On Instagram, Pangilinan and Mariano, known to fans as DonBelle, showcased their chemistry even outside the screen as they were tapped to be the cover of Metro.Style’s July issue.

Labelled as the next big loveteam of their generation, the two actors opened up about their characters, Deib and Max, on hit adaptation series “He’s Into Her” in an exclusive interview with the magazine.

According to Pangilinan, among all his takeaways in the series, he remembers the most what director Chad Vidanes said about love.

“I love what Direk Chad [Vidanes] said. Love doesn't choose. It doesn't choose a specific age, a specific person. It happens to everyone, which is why a lot of people, even if you're not in high school like in 'He's Into Her,'” the actor explained.

Meanwhile, Mariano also acknowledged the success of the series which has been consistently the most viewed series on iWantTFC and made the app the top entertainment mobile app in the Philippines at one point.

"There was pressure at first. S'yempre, kailangan naming maabot 'yung expectations nila, and knowing that the series is somehow a bit far from the book, may pressure. I'm glad and I'm really thankful that everyone liked it. I'm really blessed to be a part of this project," Mariano said.

Last June, Pangilinan and Mariano released a duet version of “Sigurado,” the latter’s latest single that was released in May under Star Music.

“Sigurado,” both the original and duet version, follow the theme song “He’s Into Her” as tracks inspired by the ongoing Star Cinema series.

Nearly two years since the project was first announced, “He’s Into Her” finally premiered on May 30 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

Aside from DonBelle, it also stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree, Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, and Sophie Reyes.

Directed by Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, the series will run for 10 episodes until July.

