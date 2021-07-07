LOOK: Alex Gonzaga shows off YouTube's Diamond Play Button

MANILA -- Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga has received the Diamond Creator Award, which is given is given to YouTube channels with 10 million subscribers.

The actress shared the good news as she uploaded a snap of her showing her award on Instagram.

Gonzaga hit the 10-million mark in February. As of this writing, her YouTube page, Alex Gonzaga Official, has over 10.9 million subscribers.

Gonzaga started vlogging in July 2017.