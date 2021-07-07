Home > Entertainment LOOK: Alex Gonzaga shows off YouTube's Diamond Play Button ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 07 2021 11:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga has received the Diamond Creator Award, which is given is given to YouTube channels with 10 million subscribers. The actress shared the good news as she uploaded a snap of her showing her award on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@cathygonzaga) Gonzaga hit the 10-million mark in February. As of this writing, her YouTube page, Alex Gonzaga Official, has over 10.9 million subscribers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@cathygonzaga) Subscribers ni Alex Gonzaga sa YouTube, pumalo na sa 10 milyon Gonzaga started vlogging in July 2017. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Alex Gonzaga, vlogger, YouTube Read More: Alex Gonzaga vlogger YouTube /video/life/07/07/21/throwback-preserving-the-culture-history-of-taal/news/07/07/21/lalaki-patay-pamamaril-iligan/news/07/07/21/arrival-170000-covid19-vaccine-doses-sputnik-v-delayed/entertainment/07/07/21/heaven-peralejo-bukas-na-makatrabaho-ang-ex-na-si-jimuel-pacquiao/business/07/07/21/oil-drops-sharply-after-opec-cancels-meeting-reuters-news