Joey King chooses whose heart to break in 'The Kissing Booth 3' trailer

MANILA – Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for the third and final installment of “The Kissing Booth” movie.

As seen in the new clip, part three of the popular romantic film series takes place just before Elle heads to college.

While they were having a blast during their last summer vacation together, Elle is confronted with the hardest decision of her life.

She has to choose between moving across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah, or fulfilling her lifelong promise to go to college with her best friend Lee.

“I have to pick a school and make one of my two favorite people very unhappy,” she said in the clip.

Starring Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald, “The Kissing Booth 3” is set to drop on Netflix on August 11.

It is directed by Vince Marcello, who co-wrote it with Jay Arnold.

All three "The Kissing Booth" films were based on books by Beth Reekles.