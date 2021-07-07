Jameson Blake on working with Charlie Dizon: 'Always a great experience'

MANILA -- Actor Jameson Blake shared his experiences working with actress Charlie Dizon for the upcoming digital series "My Sunset Girl."

"Working with Charlie is always a great experience since we've known each other for a long time. It's not always hard working together. It's light when we do scenes together and I can say we are comfortable with each other. So working with her like every time is always a great experience and it's always fun," the actor said in Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday.

Blake and Dizon have worked together in 2020 “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” where the actor played the love interest of a young Teddie Salazar (Dizon). They also starred in the Valentine's episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

Last week, iWantTFC released the official trailer of "My Sunset Girl" which will stream starting July 14.

Directed by Andoy Ranay, "My Sunset Girl" is about Ciara (Dizon) and Lucas (Blake) who meet each other online and fall in love.

Blake, meanwhile, also talked about his character Lucas in the series.

"He is a young man trapped between two identities which you will find when you watch this (series). He is adventurous person, free-spirited. He is loving and very respectful to his parents," he said.

"Watching 'My Sunset Girl' will give you a glimpse on how different families are. .. This will also show how two people find love when it gets really difficult," Blake added.

