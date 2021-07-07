Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin to hold virtual shows for PH fans this July

Promotional photo for Smart's 'Hallyu Hangouts' featuring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, the stars of the hit Korean drama 'Crash Landing On You.' Photo courtesy of Smart Communications Inc.

MANILA — Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, the stars of the hit Korean drama "Crash Landing On You," will hold virtual events for their Filipino fans this July, Smart Communications, Inc. said Wednesday.

In a statement, the telecommunications company said its endorsers Hyun and Son would headline its Smart Hallyu Hangouts, a series of online shows described as "the closest thing fans can get to a physical fan meet during the pandemic."

The pilot for Smart Hallyu Hangouts will take place on July 16 with Son, while Hyun's event is scheduled on July 31, Smart said.

"I may not be able to meet you all in person, but I’m thankful for this opportunity though virtually. I wish we can all meet with a smile soon, so until then, please stay safe and healthy," Son said in a video message.

Smart subscribers can register for the event through this website.

Hyun is also set to hold another fan meet for Filipino fans on Sunday via KTX.ph, organized by lifestyle and clothing brand Bench, which tapped the actor as an endorser last year.

Son and Hyun, also a real-life couple, gained popularity in the Philippines for starring in the 2019 drama "Crash Landing on You," which follows the story of a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

RELATED VIDEO