Dong Abay’s 'Humanidad' vinyl pre-order release sells out

MANILA -- The music of one of the best songwriters of this generation will once more be available to new and old fans when Dong Abay’s "Humanidad" album will be available from independent label Backspacer Records in the next couple of weeks.

Humanidad, recorded under the Dong Abay Music Organization (with Kakoy Legaspi on guitars, Simon Tan on bass, and Abe Billano on drums) was independently released in November 2017 on compact disc and only recently made available on streaming sites.

The album finds Abay in his acerbic best that will recall his gems with Yano and Parnaso ni Pan. Songs like “Oligarkiya” and the soaring “Dakilang Araw” will go down as some of Abay’s best.

With renewed interest in vinyl releases especially Original Pilipino Music, "Humanidad" on vinyl will open Abay’s music to a new audience.

“Earlier this year, I saw Dong Abay re-post on Facebook an article about ‘Humanidad’ saying it was available for digital streaming,” recounted Backspacer Records’ Robert Tuazon. “I listened to the stream and wasn’t disappointed.”

“During this time, we were producing the record of Peryodiko’s first album and we had just received the test press from abroad. With three of the members of Peryodiko also forming Dong Abay’s band, we knew they were happy and satisfied with the sound quality. This gave me the confidence in approaching Dong and his manager, Elwyn Zalamea, to have the album pressed on vinyl. To my surprise, they both responded positively.”

“Dong Abay is a Philippine treasure and his bandmates in DAMO (Dong Abay Music Organization) are heavyweights in their own right. When Dong posted that having ‘Humanidad’ pressed on vinyl is a dream come true for him, we felt proud.”

“It has been four years since ‘Humanidad’ was released and I think it still sounds fresh and timeless (even with the pandemic),” pointed out Abay.

“It’s my first time to have an album out on a long playing record,” added Abay. “During my time with Yano, we had singles pressed on vinyl. I am grateful and humbled for the trust and persistence of people who believe that it’s a great album to be given the vinyl treatment. ’Humanidad’ as an artistic idea is a living thing already. On vinyl, we reach a broader and captive audience.”

According to Tuazon, almost the entire run has sold out in pre-selling. A small number was left to make available to fans during the proper album launch this August at Backspacer Records’ store at D’Ace Plaza in Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig.