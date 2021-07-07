BTS' 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th week, Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' debuts at No. 5

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 10, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 6, 2021

BTS' "Butter" stretched its historic streak on the Billboard Hot 100 for another week.

On Tuesday, the music publication announced "Butter" pulled its sixth week on top of the weekly chart that ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

The milestone extended the title’s record as the longest-running No. 1 debut by a single group as well as by an Asian act.

According to MRC data, "Butter" drew 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (for the week ending July 4), tallied 11 million streams, and sold 153,600 digital and physical copies (for the week ending July 1).

The summer anthem bested “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Kiss Me More” by Dojo Cat ft SZA, and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby.

Meanwhile, “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran, opened at No. 5 on the Hot 100, marking the singer's eighth song to reach the top 10 of the coveted chart.

“Bad Habits,” which was released on June 25, opened with 38.8 million airplay audience impressions, 17.7 million streams, and 33,200 copies sold.

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6🎉



아미 여러분과 같이 역사를 쓰고 있는 #BTS_Butter

6주 동안 무한한 사랑 보내주셔서 감사합니다!

보라해💜💛💜💛💜💛



We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter

HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY

We Purple You 💜💛💜💛💜💛#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/JtIJg4VdnW — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 6, 2021

"Butter" also claimed another frame on top of the Digital Sales chart after scoring an eye-popping weekly total of 153,600 (up by 20 percent), a number greater than any other title this year.

The sum of the current frame comprised of the digital purchases of "Butter," its instrumental version, and three remixes (Hotter, Cooler, Sweeter reworks), as well as the vinyl and cassette singles.

“Butter” has consistently flaunted unbeatable sales figures since its release after racking up over 100,000 purchases weekly.

The only other track that surpasses the record of "Butter" is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber, which netted over 100,000 weekly purchases for 12 consecutive frames in 2017.

As of this writing, "Butter" has churned out more than 800,000 downloads in the U.S, the first and only artist to accomplish the feat in 2021.

In a previous live broadcast BTS streamed to thank fans for their fifth frame at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the members revealed they were in disbelief that “Butter” surpassed the record of “Dynamite,” their first Hot 100 chart-topper.

“‘Dynamite reached 3 weeks at No. 1 but not in a row,” RM recalled.

“It is unbelievable… It is not easy at all,” Jimin said.

RM also shared he was initially worried about how their latest disco-pop would perform.

"I had a little concern when we released 'Butter.' For example, if we didn't win No. 1 or if it was for only a week, they would say BTS aren't the same as they used to be, they need to be replaced, or they aged," the BTS leader explained.

Fellow rapper J-Hope, however, argued that “age is just a number” and they will “shine brighter” moving forward.

After six weeks leading the coveted chart, breaking several records, and recording massive figures, the rappers still shared the same humble sentiments.

“Will ‘Butter’ really hand the baton [on the chart] to ‘Permission to Dance? Is this real life..? I am not dreaming, am I? Thank you so much,” Suga wrote on Weverse.

“6 weeks… Is it really? What is happening,” J-Hope captioned on a photo he uploaded.

“This is crazy. Everyone said that ‘Permission to Dance’ is even better, please show it a lot of love. Thank you,” RM posted on the social media app, while teasing their upcoming song.

"Permission to Dance" is slated to drop on July 9, at 1 p.m KST (12 nn Philippine time).