Boy Abunda on being an icon, ABS-CBN’s survival, and living with grief

A showbiz pillar whose career spans 30 years, TV host Boy Abunda isn’t certain yet what to make of being called an “icon” in the industry, as to him it connotes being elevated to a status of one who is highly respected but no longer active.

On the contrary, he would like to be regarded as someone who’s “still very much in the game,” having successfully transitioned to digital after ABS-CBN, his home network of 22 years, was forced off free television; and with fresh offerings under his Boy Abunda Originals brand that now has a wider audience online.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Abunda also spoke about the network’s survival, and his hopes for its comeback. While “biased,” in his words, Abunda pointed out that ABS-CBN has managed to remain a “major player in the now,” despite being denied its broadcast franchise.

“Proud ako sa performance ng ABS-CBN. For whatever little we have, certainly we’re doing it the best we can. And for this, I’m truly proud of ABS-CBN,” he said.

“We have no other choice but to be hopeful. I will be very honest: We have been diminished too much, that the only way to go is to survive.”

Abunda was similarly candid on the topics of homegrown Kapamilya artists switching networks, in the context of ABS-CBN’s shutdown; adapting to virtual interviews after decades of television hosting; advancing queer rights through his platform; and the possibility of his seeking an elected post in 2022.

In an emotional moment, Abunda also opened up about the “deep pain” he now chooses to live with, over a year since the passing of his mother, Lesing, in December 2019.

Abunda, 65, explained that he no longer wants to “lose the pain” of grief, because it is “my connection to her now.”

“I’m not praying anymore to God for me to win over the pain. My prayer now is to be able to withstand the pain, and to let it stay, so my connection to her is still as strong. It used to be love. Now, it’s love and a lot of pain.”

His mother’s passing has not changed Abunda’s personal motto — which is also the title of his 2014 book, and the name of his foundation — “Make your Nanay proud.”

Asked how he intends to do so moving forward, Abunda paused, before answering with a smile, “By being the best of who I am, by being the best of who I can be, and by being the best in all that I do.”