It's Showtime's opening number with Jason Dy, Yeng Constantino and Kyla

MANILA -- OPM singers Jason Dy, Kyla and Yeng Constantino opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Thursday with a medley of Barry Manilow songs.

They sang "If I Should Love Again," "Even Now" and "Weekend In New England."

The three are promoting their upcoming "Vocal Champs: USA and Canada Tour 2023" which also features KZ Tandingan on July and August.



They will also perform at the "All Star" concert tour on July 14 in San Jose, California, July 15 in Seattle, Washington, and July 16 in Temecula, California. Joining them in the "All Star" concert are Tandingan, Piolo Pascual, Catriona Gray, Sam Milby, Erik Santos, Inigo Pascual, and Zephanie. It will be directed by John Prats..