WATCH: Why Kim Chiu accepted Fit Check: 'Close to home'

MANILA -- Actress-host Kim Chiu feels really blessed to be given the opportunity to do a series like "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen," which starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 6.

"Rom-com kind of genre is really my, is close to home para sa akin. So I really feel excited whenever I do comedy or I do light drama. Kaya isa rin 'yon sa nagpa-yes sa akin," Chiu said in Star Magic's Inside News.

"And also 'yung fashion world na ini-introduce namin dito is also a check for me," she added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In Inside News, Chiu also shared her favorite bonding moment with the other cast members.

"Kapag wala kami sa set naka-isang dressing room lang kami. Doon nagba-bonding, nagkukuwentuhan. And kapag wala kaming taping usually nagha-hangout kami, chill, drink a little tapos kuwentuhan, tawanan so nakabuo talaga kami ng family," Chiu shared.

Aside from "Fit Check," Chiu is also gearing up for another series "Linlang."

"Mapapanganga na lang sila, magugulat na lang sila. Complete opposite ito ('Linlang') ng 'Fit Check' iba siya. Pero ngayon focus muna tayo dito (sa Fit Check). ... doon naman tayo later on kapag napalabas na yung 'Linlang,' doon naman tayo sa dark side of Kim," shares Chiu, who is also one of the hosts of ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime."

Directed by Nuel Naval, "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen" is a co-production of ABS-CBN Entertainment and Dreamscape Entertainment.

Related video: