K-pop singer Han Seungwoo. Photo: Twitter/@HanSeungWoo_twt

Heads up, Filipino HAN_As! The seat map and ticketing details for South Korean singer Han Seungwoo's upcoming concert in the Philippines have been released on Thursday.

The 28-year-old artist, who is also a member of the boy band Victon, is set to play at the SM North EDSA Skydome on August 20.

"Han Seungwoo has prepared a lot of exciting performances... to create memories with all his Filipino HAN_As," promoter MakeItLive said.

According to MakeItLive, the following are the ticket prices for the event:

MKLPass - P11,000

Gold - P7,500

GA - P3,500

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 15 via MakeItLive's ticketing website.

The upcoming event is part of Han's "One" Asia tour, which will also make stops in Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and Hong Kong.

Han debuted in November 2016 as a member of Victon. After almost four years, he launched a solo music career through the release of the extended play (EP) "Fame."

Last month, Han dropped his third EP "Frame."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.