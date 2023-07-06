MANILA -- Actor Richard Gutierrez expressed his gratitude to P-pop supergroup SB19 for doing a new version of "Sino Ka Ba," the theme song of his hit action-drama "The Iron Heart," which is now on its second season.

On Instagram, Gutierrez posted the show's latest trailer featuring the SB19 members Pablo and Josh Cullen's version of "Sino Ka Ba."

"Sino Ka Ba" was composed by Rox Santos, Jeremy G and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

On Tuesday, Star Creative thanked netizens for making the new version of the theme song trend on social media.

"Idol Philippines" season 2 champion Khimo Gumatay was the first to record "Sino Ka Ba" last year.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

