Image from Maymay Entrata Facebook page.

Maymay Entrata did not expect that one of her biggest dreams would take off so soon.

On Wednesday early morning, the artist flew to the United Kingdom for the much-awaited “1MX Music Festival” in London.

“Sobrang mahalga sa akin ‘to kasi for 7 years sa industry, 2 years ako nag-try mag focus sa music. Sobrang malaking honor sa akin. Hindi ko akalain sasali and maging parte ako sa gantong event internationally,” she said.

Entrata, known for her pop hits "Amakabogera" and "Autodeadma," will be headlining the event on July 8, alongside a star-studded mix of emerging and established artists.

“Kasama ko nakahilera mga ini-idolo ko na music artists. Kaya sobrang pasasalamat and grateful,” she said.

“Abangan po ng ating mga kababayan, na mag-enjoy talaga sila, na maging masaya 'tong event na 'to, itong 1MX, kasama mga bigatin music artist," she added.

Make sure not to miss the Amakabogerra queen, @maymayentrata07, performing on July 8 at 2:35PM!



See you there! 🎟👉🏻 https://t.co/BcpY8HfXbn



1MX MUSIC FESTIVAL: THE XPERIENCE RETURNS!

🗓️08.07.2023

📍Silverworks Island (formerly known as Dockyards London)#1MXLDNMusicFest pic.twitter.com/pltLJGqyKY — MYX Global (@myxglobal) July 4, 2023

Besides pulling a successful show, the pop singer is most eager to see Filipinos residing in the UK.

“Pinaka-look forawrd ko makita muli mga kababayan natin na mga OFW— magbigay saya. Kakaiba ngayon kasi as a performer na talaga, wow,” she shared.

To ensure she will not only meet but even exceed the expectations of the audience, Entrata said she had been training rigorously.

“Araw-araw. Sana maraos natin. Halos araw-araw preparation ko sa pamamagitan ng singing session and dancing session. Kasama na din sa pag-prepare ko sa katawan ko,” she said.

“Siyempre, ay maging successful event ng 1MX kasama sa mga talented na musician at artist kasama ko sa event. Saka siyempre, gusto ko din sa trip maging memorable para sa akin lalo’t sobrang tagal ko 'di nakabalik sa London at makasama mga kababayan natin sa London,” she added.

The Kapamilya star confessed she is also excited to watch the performances of other artists.

“After ko mag-perform, makiki-jump din. Abangan ninyo ako sa baba, makiki-jump ako. Aabangan ko perform po mga [idol ko].”

The 1MX Music Festival is produced by ABS-CBN Global and The Filipino Channel.

Apart from her, Ben&Ben, Janine Berdin, Moira, Johnny Orlando, Clara Rosa, and Yuna are also taking part in the event.

