ANILA -- The official music video of "Bakit?", the new single of R&B singer-songwriter Maki, has been released on the official YouTube channel of Tarsier Records on Wednesday.

The almost four-minute video stars Maki and Kapamilya actress Karina Bautista.

"Bakit?" which "delves into the complexities of heartbreak and the lingering questions left unanswered that comes with it," was written by Maki, produced by Nhiko Sabiniano and mastered by Moophs.

This is Maki's follow up to the nostalgic vibes "Saan?"

Maki became well-known on TikTok for covering OPM and K-pop hits such as “Pasilyo,” “Shoot Out,” and “After Like.”

His debut single “Halaga” released under Tarsier Records has gained over 45,000 streams across different platforms. Maki also released a R&B version of the viral hit “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” which earned 800,000 streams on Spotify.

