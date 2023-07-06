MANILA – Iza Calzado took to social media to celebrate and announce a significant achievement of her daughter Deia.

Sharing a series of pictures of her baby sitting up, Calzado said: “Someone just unlocked placed independent sitting yesterday!”

“It happened during class (where phones are not allowed) so I recreated the moment at home and this time Deia held the position much longer probably 3 mins long,” she added.

Calzado expressed her enthusiasm in informing her husband, Ben Wintle, about the milestone, only to discover that Deia had already accomplished it in his presence.

“I was so excited to show Ben, only to be told by him that she’s done that in front of him before. Of course I insisted and still insist that this is the real first time. Definitely is the longest she’s done this,” she said.

At the end of the day, Calzado said the only thing that matters is Deia can sit up.

“Was waiting for this so I can say that Deia Amihan is finally ready to eat! Wish us luck!”

It was only last April when Calzado and her husband introduced their first child to their followers on social media as they shared adorable photos of Deia.

Calzado uploaded her daughter’s first photo on social media three months after she gave birth to her. She and Wintle welcomed Deia on January 26.