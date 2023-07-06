How Billy Crawford reacted to 'Showtime' move to GTV

Billy Crawford and wife Coleen Garcia met while doing 'It's Showtime' on ABS-CBN. Photo from Crawford's Facebook page

MANILA -- Former Kapamilya actor and host Billy Crawford is happy that "It's Showtime" is now airing on GMA Network-owned GTV channel.

In an interview on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Crawford, who used to be among the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime show, said he was out of the country when he found out about the transfer.

"Nasa Paris ako at that time. Pagbukas ko nakita ko nga kung ano ang nangyayari sa industriya. And you know my honest opinion and my feeling towards this -- I am so happy," he told Abunda.

"I started with 'Showtime' in noontime. I met my wife, I started my family through this show. I am so happy that kahit paano they are still not left behind, there's still a home for them kahit paano.

"And that's the same thing that GMA did for me, they welcomed me back kahit paano, you know? So it's a new beginning and I'm very excited for Philippine TV," added Crawford, who left ABS-CBN in 2020 to move to TV5, where he became one of the hosts of now defunct noontime program "Lunch Out Loud."

"It's Showtime" debuted on GTV on July 1 with ABS-CBN and GMA stars joining forces on stage.

“It’s Showtime” also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.