MANILA - Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben had already lost count of the number of times they had been in the spotlight. But according to the members, each time they step on the stage still feels like the first.

The nine-piece ensemble is particularly eager to headline the 1MX London Music Festival as it will be their first live performance in the United Kingdom.

“We always make it a point to give our best. We did a lot of rehearsals,” Paolo Benjamin Guico, half of the Guico twins and vocalist/guitarist of the band, said.

“We can't wait to show yung pinakaaabangan namin kasi 'pag tumutugtog kami sa bagong lugar, iba 'yung vibe ng audience. Kunwari, Hong Kong first time, ibang klase saka ibang klase audience.”

Miguel Benjamin Guico, the other lead vocalist and guitarist, added that he is looking forward to serenading the crowd with their latest song, “Could Be Something.”

“We are so excited to play it sa stage para sa kababayan and para sa bagong audience,” he enthused.

The twins shared they believe the music festival is yet another opportunity for them to grow as artists as well as put Filipino music on the map.

“Pangarap talaga ma-spread music sa buong mundo, lumawak liwanag. We are taking step by step. Itong festival, sobrang grateful kami and we just wanna give our best and represent the country really well,” Paolo said.

Apart from the music festival crowd, the band hopes to meet their fans or “liwanag” community in London.

“Sobrang nakaka-excite,” Paolo said.

