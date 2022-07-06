WATCH: Lee Min Ho's failed diving attempt

Lee Min Ho surprised his millions of social media followers as he poked fun at his failed diving attempt.

The Korean superstar shared a video of him jumping off a springboard, only to lose momentum in the end.

"I mastered diving this summer," he wrote in Korean, as translated by Google.

In another post, Lee shared a selfie with the caption, "exhausted."

Lee is best known to Filipino fans for his role as Gu Jun Pyo in the hit series "Boys Over Flowers" and "City Hunter."

He has been in the country a number of times because of endorsement deals.