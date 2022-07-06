MANILA -- Actress Ria Atayde turned emotional as she expressed her support for her close friend Kyle Echarri, whose younger sister was diagnosed with a brain tumor.



In Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday, Atayde was asked about Echarri's social media post about his sister.

"Kyle told me prior to posting. You know he is one of my best friends. I really hold him so close to my heart," says Atayde, who turned teary-eyed.

"The only thing I can do is reassure that I am here and prayers ba. Like really praying with and for them because that's what they need the most," she added.

Asked of her message for Echarri, Atayde said: "I love you. You got this. We are here for you, know that. You know everything, I don't want to cry."

In a recent interview, Echarri admitted that his life revolves around her younger sister, who is getting treatment in the US.

“It hurts that I can't be there for her at this very moment in time. I can't be with her all the time. Pero it's just better for her to get the treatment done in America. For us, it will be better there,” Echarri said.

Echarri is set to lead the cast of “Beach Bros” with Chie Filomeno, Brent Manalo, Raven Rigor, Sean Tristan, Lance Carr, Angelica Lao and Kira Balinger.

