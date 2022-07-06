Paolo Paraiso recovers from COVID-19

MANILA -- Actor Paolo Paraiso said he is "okay now" after he got infected by the novel coronavirus last week.

Paraiso made the confirmation in a social media post on Monday, July 4, as he shared photos of him and the results of his COVID-19-tests.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Paraiso said he had high fever and fatigue, but was "lucky that I didn’t get the full menu of symptoms."

"Unfortunately, I caught Covid last week. Woke up feeling weird but managed to put in a good workout. Later that day, i got high fever and felt super tired. Didn’t think it was covid but i had to test anyway. ... Was sick for another day… then everything was fine. Lucky that I didn’t get the full menu of symptoms. Had to wait until my 7th day to be swabbed again to be cleared," Paraiso wrote.

The actor then reminded everyone to always wear face mask.

"So guys, wear your masks and don’t forget to test yourselves. I'm okay now. Tuloy ang laban!" the actor added.

Paraiso was part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" as PCaptain David Alcantara, a member of the Black Ops team. He left the series in April.

