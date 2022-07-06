LOOK: Kim Molina holds '90s-themed birthday party

MANILA -- Screen and theater actress Kim Molina celebrated her 31st birthday with a '90s-themed party attended by her family and friends.

On her Instagram posts, Molina uploaded snaps taken by Nice Print Photography and clips from the celebration which was held over the weekend.

Among those who attended the event were her long-time boyfriend Jerald Napoles, Chad Kinis, Lovely Abella, Rhen Escaño, and Yassi Pressman.

During the party, Molina got to perform a duet of "Simpleng Tao" with her idol, rapper Gloc-9.

"Oh my fangirl heart!!! Kuya ko @glocdash9!!! Yung pagpunta niya palang sobrang saya ko na, tapos pagdating niya siya mismo nagsabing regalo niya raw salang siya. Mahal ka namin ni @iamjnapoles ng malala kuya! Ang saya saya ko for today’s bidjow kitang kita naman po," she wrote.