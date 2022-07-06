MANILA -- Liza Diño turned to social media to express her support and to welcome screen veteran Tirso Cruz III, who was appointed as the new Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman.

In a video post on her Facebook page on Tuesday night, Diño said she is aware of the development but admitted that she haven't received any "official communication" from the Office of the President.

“I just want to let you know that the agency has also read the latest development regarding the chairmanship of the FDCP online. While we haven’t received any official communication from the Office of the President, we are preparing for a smooth process sa transition and turnover ng FDCP to our new chair,” Diño said.

“We will welcome him pagdating na pagdating niya dito. I just want to take this opportunity to thank everyone sa lahat ng suporta ninyo, sa lahat ng messages niyo. Thank you so much for your love and support," added Diño,, who was reappointed as FDCP head just last March by former President Rodrigo Duterte.



On Tuesday, Cruz took his oath at Malacañang Palace, replacing Diño as FDCP chairman and chief executive officer.

"I am honored I was chosen. Mabigat na trabaho ito at kailangan ko rin ng tulong ng council," said Cruz, 70.

Cruz, who is one of the the stars of ABS-CBN's long-running series "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano," also asked the public to understand that acting is still his bread and butter.

