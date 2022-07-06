MANILA – Supporters of James Reid and Nadine Lustre were extremely delighted when they spotted the two attending a fashion ball last month.

Reid and Lustre, who were formerly reel and real partners, attended the MEGA Ball 2022 with their friends.

In an interview with Push, Reid was asked about their fans’ reaction to their “reunion” even though they are no longer together.

“Of course [I am aware of their reactions]. I see them on social media. They were just happy to see us back together,” he said.

“We are still very close. We are still working very closely together as well. She has very exciting music projects coming up as well,” he added.

In fact, Reid said he and Lustre are working on a collaboration which would also feature Liza Soberano.

“Everyone is planning on making a lot more music, collaborating with international artists, producers, and making a mix tape was really fun. A lot of different collaborations like, for example, you’ll hear a song with me, Nadine and Liza in one track. So it’s very unique and one of a kind collaborations in the mix tape,” he said.

Reid said the mix tape is happening in October, while he will also release an EP this September.

Reid and Lustre broke up in 2020 but have continued working together.

In an interview in March, Lustre said she refuses to be in a love team anymore.

Currently, the actress is openly dating French-Filipino businessman Christophe Barious. Reid, on the other hand, maintains he is still single.