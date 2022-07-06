Iwa Motto, Pampi Lacson's son Caleb Jiro baptized

MANILA – Iwa Motto and long-time partner Panfilo "Pampi" Lacson Jr. finally had their second child together baptized, over a year since he was born.

On Tuesday, July 5, Motto posted their family photo on Instagram with the actress carrying their baby boy, Caleb Jiro.

"Welcome #CalebJiroLacson to the Christian world!! We love you bunso," Motto wrote in the caption.

Motto and Lacson celebrated the first birthday of Caleb Jiro last January 21.

"Life is much happier with you in our lives. You made the house noisy yet full of joy! We love you so much CJ! Wish namin na lumaki kang masayahin, malusog at higit sa lahat may takot sa Diyos," Motto wrote in her Instagram post at the time.

Moto and Lacson’s first child Mimi is now 8 years old.

Lacson also has an older son Thirdy with actress Jodi Sta. Maria.

