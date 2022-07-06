Photo from Idol Philippines Facebook page.

MANILA — The platinum ticket holder of Gary Valenciano the latest season of "Idol Philippines" went viral on various social media platforms.

Kimberly Baculo's version of "Isang Linggong Pag-ibig" by Imelda Papin has garnered more than 4 million views on Facebook and 1.6 million views on YouTube.

The take of the 17-year-old from Mabini, Batangas wowed Valenciano making her go straight to the solo round.

Aside from Baculo, 26-year-old Dominic Hatol from Trece Martires, Cavite got his platinum ticket from Regine Velasquez, while Moira dela Torre and Chito Miranda have yet to give the special pass.

The auditions of Armeia Aguilar, Ann Raniel, and Jarea Ifurung also garnered more than 1 million views on Facebook and YouTube.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

