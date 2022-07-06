English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding on Sunday said she is set to return and release her comeback single soon.

In an announcement, Goulding revealed that she will be dropping her new song "Easy Lover" with Big Sean on July 15.

"This wee song has been a long time coming. It has had many lives and moments behind the scenes. Of course, I'm expecting it to pop off in 2032. Can't wait for you to hear it," she said.

Her latest album "Brightest Blue" was released in 2020 and she held a virtual concert at London’s iconic Victoria & Albert Museum.

Goulding is known for her songs "Lights," "Burn," and "Love Me Like You Do."

