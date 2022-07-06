The long wait is over, Blinks!
Top K-pop girl group Blackpink will release an album in August, making its return as a quartet after almost two years, its management company YG Entertainment announced Wednesday.
The band “is now at the final stage of recording its new album,” YG said in a statement as reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap.
“They will embark on the filming of a music video within this month and release new songs in August,” the label said.
YG added that the group would embark on a world tour at the end of the year.
The upcoming record marks Blackpink’s first release involving all members in nearly two years. The last whole-group project was the band’s first full-length album “The Album,” which dropped in October 2020 and sold over a million copies.
Last year, members Rosé and Lisa put out solo albums.
The group — composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa — previously held a concert in Manila last February 2019.
RELATED VIDEO