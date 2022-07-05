A fireworks display is seen at the Quezon Memorial Circle on January 1, 2022. FILE/Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actor and Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde has filed a bill that would declare Quezon City as the “Film and Television Arts Capital of the Philippines,” making it a Department of Tourism-backed destination, if passed into law.

House Bill No. 457, if passed, will mandate the DOT to “develop, in cooperation with the Quezon City government and the film and television institutions in Quezon City, tourism events and destinations that would highlight the Philippines’ film and television history and heritage.”

Quezon City is home to several TV network headquarters, film companies, and other showbiz institutions.

The offices and studios of ABS-CBN, GMA Network, NET 25, UNTV, and the official state-media, the People’s Television Network are all located in the city, along with film studios such as Star Cinema, GMA Films, OctoArts Films, FPJ Productions, and TBA Studios.

The bill also pointed out that the University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI) in Diliman is recognized as a premier film school in the country and internationally. The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board is likewise based in Quezon City.

“Nagsisilbing creative hub ang QC lalo na sa film at TV, kaya napapanahon na kilalanin at gawing opisyal. Recognizing the city as the country’s Film and Television Arts Capital would help direct efforts to preserve our film and tv heritage and improve the industry,” Atayde said.

The actor-turned-lawmaker said the bill aims “to promote Quezon City not only as a tourist destination for film and television viewers here and from around the world, but as source of inspiration for future filmmakers and television producers who will carry on the proud legacy of our industry for generations to come.”