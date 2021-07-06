Nobrvnd releases new single ‘Sexbomb Girl’

MANILA -- Singer-producer Nobrvnd has released his third single under Warner Music Philippines “Sexbomb Girl," which will be part of his upcoming debut EP "Get This Bread."



Nobrvnd’s stage name pays homage to his signature, unbranded style: uplifting melodic rap flows and intoxicating hooks combine with undertones of indie-pop, R&B, and hip-hop.

Nobrvnd’s diverse skillset – having produced and directed all of his own music videos, such as “Bakit,” “Langit,” and “Sinayang” – secured him a record deal and management contract with Warner Music and Open Door Artists, respectively.



"Sexbomb Girl" is a reference to the popular Filipino girl group Sexbomb Girls. The lyrics explore the disarming effect of the female form, imbued with the multiple layers of meaning that have come to characterize his craft.

Watch more in iWantTFC





“Eponymous tracks focused on a single leading female have been somewhat of a trend here in the local music scene in recent years. I was mulling over who my ideal muse for such a song would be. I was listening to Aminé’s ‘Spice Girl’ when it struck me that we have our own trailblazing girl group here in the Philippines – and that nobody had yet selected the Sexbomb Girls as a reference,” said the 25-year-old.

“So I took the chance to do so; to pay tribute to this household name that my generation grew up listening to.”

"Sexbomb Girl" is now available on all major digital platforms.



The music artist lists tracks from MAX, DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper as some of his notable influences during the production process, with vibrant piano chords, infectious melodies, and brass horns culminating in a danceable vibe that perfectly complements his tribute.



“My debut EP album is finally finished. I cannot stress how hard I have worked on this. It has been in the works for so long – I once thought that it would never see the light of day, and I doubted whether my craft would be good enough to be published as a body of work. This internal conflict is among the topics explored in the album,” Nobrvnd said.



"Get This Bread" is slated to be released at the end of July.

“I’m really excited for everyone to hear this one,” he added.