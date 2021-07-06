Nadine Samonte gets candid about struggles in third pregnancy

MANILA – Actress Nadine Samonte got candid on social media about her struggles in her pregnancy as she gears up to welcome her third baby.

In an Instagram post, Samonte said things are hard for her every day but she is thankful nonetheless.

“Everyday is a struggle but it’s more of a blessing,” she said.

The actress also revealed that she is still battling polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels, as well as antiphospholipid syndrome (APAS), an immune system disorder that may cause pregnancy complications.

“Yes, I still have PCOS and mostly APAS. This journey is particularly different from my 2 kids. We almost lost our baby during my first trimester but with God's grace and guidance hindi N'ya kami pinabayaan. God is Good,” she isad.

Nonetheless, Samonte is not complaining about her condition, saying she is “one strong momma,” ready to fight for her children.

“Ang dami kong iniyak sa journey na to hehe pero I won't give up EVER! I'll fight and stay strong for them!!! Go APAS and PCOS mommas out there. Kaya natin 'to. Hello to our rainbow baby soon. Our last,” she said.

It was only last month when Samonte announced that she and her husband Richard Chua are expecting their third child.

Samonte, a "Starstruck" graduate, was briefly a Kapamilya in 2014, when she clinched back-to-back roles in "Maalala Mo Kaya" and the primetime series "Hawak Kamay."