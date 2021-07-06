LOOK: Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica's daughter looks adorable in new family photos

MANILA – Three months after giving birth, Sophie Albert happily shared to her social media followers the pictures from their first official family photo shoot.

On Instagram, Albert and Vin Abrenica can be seen doting on their baby daughter as Avianna looked into the camera.

The other picture she posted was that of Avianna sleeping with her dog Ginger seated beside the baby.

“My girls. I was so worried about Ginger before Avianna came. But Ginger has been so patient, protective and loving towards her little sister. I really got lucky with these 2,” she wrote in the caption.

Albert and Abrenica welcomed Avianna in March.

A couple of eight years, Abrenica and Albert marked successive milestones earlier this year. Aside from becoming first-time parents, they earlier announced getting engaged, as well as moving in together.

