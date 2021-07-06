LOOK: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani tie the knot

Country crooner Blake Shelton and rocker Gwen Stefani have officially tied the knot.

The celebrity couple took to social media to share photos from their wedding, which happened at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma over the weekend.

In the caption of her post, Stefani wrote: “July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true!!!”

Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of “The Voice” where they were both coaches.

They got engaged in October 2020, which Shelton and Stefani announced also on Instagram.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life,” Shelton wrote. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

Before her relationship with Sheton, Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossale, with whom she has three children.

Shelton, for his part, was previously married to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.

