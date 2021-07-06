Angel Aquino and Tony Labrusca's 'Glorious' is coming to Netflix on July 17

MANILA – The much-talked-about film "Glorious," starring Kapamilya stars Angel Aquino and Tony Labrusca, is coming to Netflix this month.

As teased by the streaming platform, the drama will become available for viewing starting July 17.

The May-December romance flick was originally released on ABS-CBN’s revamped iWant streaming service in November 2018.

"Glorious" tells the story of a woman in her 50s who begins a passionate affair with a 22-year-old who sweeps her off her feet, but those around them are quick to judge their love.

It is written and directed by Connie S. Macatuno and produced by Dreamscape Digital.

Currently, Aquino is part of ABS-CBN's long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," while Labrusca is one of the stars in the new episodes of the digital anthology series "Click, Like, Share."

