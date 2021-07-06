ABS-CBN restores Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo's 'Kasal Kasali Kasalo'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Film Restoration has digitally restored and remastered the award-winning film "Kasal Kasali Kasalo" starring celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, which is set for a digital premiere this July 15.

On Instagram, Agoncillo and Santos have a cute reaction to the news.

"Oh hello there mid-20s Judy Anne and Ryan. So it seems we’re old enough to have our movies restored and remastered," Agoncillo wrote on Instagram.

In the comment section of his post, Santos left the message: "restoration levels na tayo bub!!!"

Santos and Agoncillo tied the knot, three years after the original release of "Kasal Kasali Kasalo" in 2006.

They were first paired in the teleserye "Krystala" where their romance blossomed.



Just recently, Santos bade goodbye to viewers of ABS-CBN documentary-drama "Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan."

