Riot Games unveiled Wednesday the theme song for the Valorant Champions Tour Ascension-Pacific tournament held in Bangkok, performed by South Korea-based Thai singer Sorn.
The music video for the song "U Already Know" features Sorn dancing in an outfit similar to Valorant agent Jett, but red-themed.
Riot Games has previously featured K-pop acts in its music releases. Girl group (G)I-DLE, for instance, has done numerous songs for League of Legends.
The game developer also enlisted girl group aespa to perform their songs during a League of Legends: Wild Rift championship in 2021.
Prior to the song's release, Riot Games featured (G)I-DLE's Minnie in one of its tracks.
VCT Ascension - Pacific currently has playoff-qualified NAOS Esports as the Filipino representatives.
