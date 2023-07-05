Thai singer Sorn in Valorant Champions Tour Ascension-Pacific's theme song, U Already Know. Courtesy: Riot Games.

Riot Games unveiled Wednesday the theme song for the Valorant Champions Tour Ascension-Pacific tournament held in Bangkok, performed by South Korea-based Thai singer Sorn.

The music video for the song "U Already Know" features Sorn dancing in an outfit similar to Valorant agent Jett, but red-themed.

Riot Games has previously featured K-pop acts in its music releases. Girl group (G)I-DLE, for instance, has done numerous songs for League of Legends.

The game developer also enlisted girl group aespa to perform their songs during a League of Legends: Wild Rift championship in 2021.

Prior to the song's release, Riot Games featured (G)I-DLE's Minnie in one of its tracks.

VCT Ascension - Pacific currently has playoff-qualified NAOS Esports as the Filipino representatives.

