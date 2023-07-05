Star Music artist Cool Cat Ash releases new single

MANILA -- Star Music artist Cool Cat Ash released her latest single “Let You Go," which she also composed.

The track, which is now available on various streaming platforms, is about letting go of a relationship. The song's lyrics video has also been uploaded at Star Music's YouTube channel.

"'Let You Go' is a song I wrote that revolves around the concept of right person, wrong time. It talks about the dilemma of deciding whether you should hold onto your hopes of ending up with the one that got away or just let go of them and move on," Cool Cat Ash said in a statement.

Cool Cat Ash is also set to drop her upcoming pop album later this year.

“My upcoming album is a compilation of songs I fully wrote and produced about the crazy journey of understanding and seeking love platonically and romantically. My previous singles were leaning towards the genres of novelty and rock. This time, I delved into the world of pop music,” she said.

Cool Cat Ash released her first album at the age of five but had to put her career on pause to focus on her studies. Currently, she is studying music production at Berklee College of Music in Boston while also working as a songwriter, producer, sound engineer, and film scorer.

As a recording artist, she has released several singles such as “Changes,” “Best Friends,” and “Gone Too Soon.”