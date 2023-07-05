Watch more News on iWantTFC

Harrison Ford has said that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" celebrates something that he truly believes in.

The actor, who turns 81 this July, first played the archaeologist and explorer-action hero in 1981.

"It's a beautiful movie," said Ford. "You get a chance to experience your common humanity. Really, that's what we're missing in our lives, this common humanity. This movie is about that."

The movie is considered as the final chapter of the original Indiana Jones story, and its cast honored its importance from the get-go.

British actress-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena, who unexpectedly joins Indiana Jones in his latest adventures.

"You have to actually go on the adventure when you're in an adventure film like Indiana Jones," she said. "I think it's possible because it's so real."

Waller-Bridge added: "[And] also the passion and the heart. You see these huge movies that have huge success, and then you meet the kind of group of people that either originated it or are carrying on, picking up the torch. The passion for this character, the passion for the film to create the exact same atmosphere, it’s very moving."

Veteran actor Mads Mikkelsen, meanwhile, plays the movie's villain.

He said that in working on the project, he was aware that he had two responsibilities.

"When you play a character like this, you're serving the film," he said. "If you play the main character, the fim is serving you. So we're very aware that we somehow throw the ball up there for Harrison to hit, but that we serve a purpose for the film."

Its all-star cast includes Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holdbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and some familiar characters from past "Indiana Jones" movies.