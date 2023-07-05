LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria, Thirdy take culinary lessons

MANILA – Jodi Sta. Maria turned to social media to express how delighted she is to be learning new skills alongside her son Thirdy.

As seen in her most recent Instagram update, Sta. Maria and Thirdy are now taking culinary lessons.

“Dati pinaguusapan lang natin na sana maging magka-klase tayo and today that happened,” she captioned her post.

“So happy to be your classmate anak. Always here to support you every step of the way,” she added.

Two months ago, Sta. Maria celebrated Thirdy's high school graduation with former husband Pampi Lacson and his current partner Iwa Moto.

It was not new for fans to see Sta. Maria and Moto bonding with each other as they have forged a close friendship already.

Moto has repeatedly expressed in the past that she considers Thirdy also as her own.