Kim Chiu performs 'Ms. Ukay' on 'It's Showtime'

MANILA -- Actress-host Kim Chiu opened ABS-CBN's "It's Showtime" on Wednesday performing the song "Ms. Ukay" from her upcoming comedy-drama series "Fit Check: Confessions of An Ukay Queen."

"Ms. Ukay" was composed by Jeremy G, Rox Santos and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer. It was arranged by Theo Mortel. The song under StarPop will be available on all digital platforms on July 14.

"'Ukay Queen' bukas na," announced Chiu, whose co-star Jake Ejercito also appeared on "It's Showtime" to promote their series.

Directed by Nuel Naval, "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen" is a co-production of ABS-CBN Entertainment and Dreamscape Entertainment. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 6.

