In "Nimona," the graphic novel-based animated film, Chloë Grace Moretz plays the title role, a shape-shifting-creature with an eye for mischief and mayhem.



"I definitely think that I have a little gremlin side to me a lot of the time," she said. "What was fun was being able to show that and really put that into Nimona."



In the movie, Nimona can turn into any creature but avoids revealing who she really is, after she was hurt by someone she loved.

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in Netflix's new animated film "Nimona" with Riz Ahmed. (Courtesy: Netflix "Nimona")

Moretz shared that as much as she enjoyed the funny scenes, she also dug deep in order to play Nimona's vulnerable side.



The film tackles themes of acceptance and what people hide under the surface to protect themselves.



It's the kind of acting challenge that Moretz said she finds fulfilling, even after two decades of doing it.



"I think that my first true love and something so seminal to who I am is acting," she said. "I've questioned a whole lot of things in my life and the one thing I've never questioned is that."



Moretz added: "It's always been so whole with who I am. It’d be like cutting off a limb if I stopped doing it, to be honest. I love working with more creators and new creators and people that kind of break my mind open and I got to rebuild it, and that's something that I really thrive within and find out those intricacies."



"Nimona," which pairs Moretz with Riz Ahmed, is now streaming on Netflix.